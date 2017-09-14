Help develop master plans for Kyogle and villages

The view across Kyogle from the top of Fairy Mountain.

KYOGLE Council is calling for expressions of interests from residents wishing to join its village based advisory groups.

The advisory groups will provide community input to the council on its Visions of Village Life project which will develop master plans for the villages of Woodenbong, Old Bonalbo, Bonalbo, Tabulam, Mallanganee and Wiangaree.

Kyogle Mayor, Danielle Mulholland, said the committees will get together and decide how they want their villages to look.

"Do they want things like amenities, trees and footpaths,” Cr Mulholland said.

"How do they see their village developing? We are interested in capturing that information and then investing that money into the villages.”

Each of the six master plans will provide a blue print for future development.

"We have approved some money in the budget and it varies between $100,000 and $150,000, for each village,” Cr Mulholland said.

Other functions the council hopes the committees will focus on are storm-water, flooding, crown reserves, footpaths and cycleways, parks and gardens community buildings, water, cemeteries, waste, pools and recreational activities.

All expressions of interest should include why you would like to join one of the advisory groups and what you have to offer the advisory groups in terms of experience and skills.

Written expressions of interest should be emailed to council@kyogle.nsw.gov.au or sent to General Manager Graham Kennett at: PO Box 11, Kyogle, NSW, 2472.

Entries closes on Thursday September 28.