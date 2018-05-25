Help develop a vision for Lismore's private hospital

MASTER PLAN AHEAD: Back in 2014, Bishop Geoffrey Jarrett opens the new operating theatre at St Vincents Private Hospital in Lismore. Now the hospital has taken the first step in planning its health services for the future by engaging Fulton Trotter Architects to develop a master plan for the Dalley St Health Campus.

MASTER PLAN AHEAD: Back in 2014, Bishop Geoffrey Jarrett opens the new operating theatre at St Vincents Private Hospital in Lismore. Now the hospital has taken the first step in planning its health services for the future by engaging Fulton Trotter Architects to develop a master plan for the Dalley St Health Campus. Marc Stapelberg

LISMORE'S St Vincent's Private Hospital is looking to engage the community for ideas and feedback as it goes about designing future health services for the next 20 years.

The hospital has taken the first step in planning its health services for the future by engaging Fulton Trotter Architects to develop a master plan for the Dalley St Health Campus.

According to chief executive Steve Brierley, the master plan will be developed in consultation with health and community stakeholders, which will set the vision for Lismore's private hospital.

"Through community consultation, we are asking health professionals and community members to help us formulate the best private hospital for the North Coast,” Mr Brierley said.

"Feedback from specific health and community groups will be collected and used to understand the needs of health and aged care.”

Mr Brierley said the goal of the master plan was to set out a path for the hospital campus which enhances St Vincent's breadth of services and results in a centre of excellence for health and ageing.

Using different research methodologies, the master plan will direct the future services and infrastructure of St Vincent's Hospital for the next 10 to 20 years.

He said Fulton Trotter Architects are recognised as experts in master planning for health and senior living environments across the east coast.

They have worked with the Diocese of Lismore and its parishes on numerous health and education projects for over 20 years.

"Fulton Trotter Architects understand the importance of pastoral care to the mission of St Vincent's Hospital as it is an essential part of the St Vincent's difference,” Mr Brierley said.