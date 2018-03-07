Menu
ARTISTS IMPRESSION: An artist's impression of the proposed Ballina ocean pool.
Help count cars for ocean pool plan

7th Mar 2018 4:00 AM

THE Ballina Ocean Pool Committee is looking for volunteers to help count cars.

The volunteers will count how many cars currently use the existing carparks around Shelly and Lighthouse beaches and report the data back to the ocean pool committee.

The pool is proposed to be built on the rock shelf at Shelly Beach.

Jeff Johnson, one of six members of the committee, said the figures collected by the volunteers would be used in the group's traffic and parking report.

"There are about five public carparks in close proximity to the pool site and, as part of our assessment process, we need to determine whether there is sufficient parking to cater for the potential users of the pool,” he said.

"What we need is volunteers to count the number of cars in the surrounding carparks and along Shelly Beach Rd at regular time intervals.

"It would only take a few minutes per inspection, but we need it to happen every hour of the day so that we have as much data as possible.”

Phone 0438677202 if you can help.

