Help close the education gap this winter

The Smith Family children's education charity is in the final days of its Winter Appeal.

NORTHERN Rivers residents are being urged to donate to The Smith Family's Winter Appeal to help raise money for disadvantaged children.

The Smith Family hopes to raise $1.9 million and support 1,550 disadvantaged children across New South Wales.

Donations will fund out-of-school learning and mentoring support programs helping students in terms three and four this year, including the charity's reading program, its after-school Learning Clubs, and an online mentoring program for older students.

These programs complement, and are in addition to, what is offered by schools.

The Smith Family's NSW and ACT General Manager, Annette Young, said there are huge educational inequalities that exist for the 1.1 million children and young people living below the poverty line in Australia.

"Recent reports from the Australian Council for Educational Research show the gap in educational achievement between advantaged and disadvantaged students is around three years in the critical areas of reading, maths and science,” Ms Young said.

"Without extra support, these children will fall further behind and be at risk of disengaging from their education all together.

"Intervening early and providing ongoing support together with tailored learning opportunities is one of the most effective ways to help a child in need change their life. Giving children access to the programs and extra support they need to complete their education successfully will help prevent them from experiencing a lifetime of hardship.”

Tax deductible donations can be made by June 30 via phone 1800 082 0690 or visit thesmithfamily.com.au.