Help Byron band clean up our beaches this week

In Hearts Wake peform at The Northern in Byron Bay.

n Hearts Wake have joined forces with Tangaroa Blue to lead a series of waterway clean-ups in Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane and at home in Byron Bay.

Marine debris is one of the major environmental issues worldwide and In Hearts Wake are calling upon their fans to join them in these clean-ups, as well as encouraging fans to form their own clean up crews to tackle their local problem waterways.

In Hearts Wake plan to take the initiative global with a series of clean-ups in the works for future overseas tours and are running it in conjunction with the release of the new album 'Ark'.

The action has been labelled "We Are Waterborne: An In Hearts Wake Initiative”.

"No matter what side of the world we live on, water connects us all,” said frontman Jake Taylor.

"Every living thing, and every human being that ever was or will be, is born of water,” Mr Taylor said.

The plasma in our blood is 92% water, our brains 75%, and even our bones are 30% water,” he said.

The same water that shapes our Earth is the same water within each of us.

"This record is an ode to the Ark, that is our ocean planet.”

The first round of clean-ups are were at St Kilda Beach, Melbourne, Bondi Beach, Sydney, and Captain Burke Park, Kangaroo Point, Brisbane.

There will be a clean this Thursday at Main Beach in Byron Bay.

All clean-ups will kick off at 1pm and participants will receive a free We Are Waterborne Volunteer T-Shirt on arrival.

For more information, meeting points and to register for your interest click here.