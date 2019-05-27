Police relocate stolen dogs Onex and Ruby

A couple is calling for public assistance after thieves made off with their car, unknowingly taking with them two beloved German Shepherds.

A couple is calling for public assistance after thieves made off with their car, unknowingly taking with them two beloved German Shepherds.

UPDATE 11:05AM: POLICE have announced the two the two dogs stolen alongside a family's car were located safe about 10.30am today.

A spokesperson said Ruby and Onex were found in the abandoned stolen car in Mary Street West Mackay.

"Police are keen to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the vehicle's movements leading up to it being abandoned in Mary Street in West Mackay," they said.

The relieved owner of the stolen car and dogs has been advised.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact police as soon as possible.

Police found Ruby and Onex safe and well. The two dogs will be returned to their relieved owners after the pair were stolen, alongside a car in Marian. MyPolice

INITIAL: A FAMILY has been left devastated after their car was stolen from a service station with the alleged thief unknowingly taking with them a pair of beloved German Shepherds.

This morning, Brenden Paton woke up early and prepared for the three-hour drive to work in Dysart. Before getting on the road, he pulled into the Marian Caltex servo on Anzac Avenue.

"I threw my stuff in the work vehicle and put the dogs in the car," he said.

"I pulled up at the servo and got a drink. As I came back outside I saw the car drive away.

"As they saw me, they floored it."

Mr Paton his two dogs, Ruby and Onex who he has owned with his partner for a number of years, were his first thought as he watched the car drive away.

A Queensland Police spokesperson said police were working to locate the dogs and the car. She said CCTV from the servo would aid police investigations.

"Anyone who has information about the current location of the stolen car or the offence itself is encouraged to contact police as soon as possible," they said.

"The stolen car is a white Holden Colorado. Further to the stolen car's description, it has a black bull-bar and a fitted orange flashing roof-light.

A couple is calling for public assistance after thieves made off with their car, unknowingly taking with them two beloved German Shepherds.

"At the time of the theft the stolen car was unlocked with car keys left on the floor."

Mr Paton and his partner Tiarn are asking for the public to help bring their dogs home.

"I am devastated about my dogs and the car but just want them back home," Ms Paton posted on Facebook.

"They will be scared. We just want the dogs back safely."

"The car is insured, everything in the car can be replaced but we can't replace them," Mr Paton added.

Police are encouraging all car owners to ensure that when their cars are unattended they retain possession of car keys - even if the car is unattended only for a brief time.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.

Quote this reference number: QP1901022240