Help blast the world stargazing record into space

Stargazing is fun and lets you escape the troubles of the world for a while. David Reneke

ARE you ready to blast the world stargazing record into outer space?

More than 30,000 telescopes ordered for tomorrow night's astronomical world record attempt have sold out but you can still register for the Guinness World Record for Most People Stargazing Across Multiple Venues on the night.

Stargazers plan to focus on the moon through a telescope or binoculars for a 10-minute period simultaneously across 100 Australian sites. Each stargazer will need their own telescope or binoculars to participate in the event, as those who share will be disqualified from the world record attempt.

Clear skies are forecast for the stargazing attempt on the Northern Rivers tomorrow night. But with temperatures predicted to plummet to 5C, families have been advised to rug up with picnic rugs to keep the kiddies warm.

Richmond River High School science teacher Pauline Macleod said the moon was chosen as the star gazing object because "it's the easiest thing for people of all ages to find.”

"Connection with the community and families over the shared love of star gazing is a big goal of the school's,'' Ms Macleod said.

The current World Record, set in 2015 by the Australian National University, is 7,960 people across 37 locations.

The event coincides with ABC TV's Stargazing Live event from May 22-24.

TIMELINE

7pm: Event registration / Telescope collection.

8pm: Stargazing Live broadcast commences.

World Record attempt will take place between 8pm and 9pm.

10pm: Event concludes

LOCATIONS

East Lismore: Wilson Park Public School

North Lismore: Richmond River High School Campus