Help battle the mozzie invasion and win an iPad

COUNCILS around the region are on a mission to understand the humble mozzie ... and they need your help.

If you live in the local government areas of Byron, Ballina, Richmond Valley, Lismore or Kyogle, Clarence Valley, or Tweed you are asked to take a look around your back yard, answer a survey and potentially win an iPad.

To help, become a citizen scientist and learn about mosquitoes' breeding habitat and how to remove it while gathering important data in your backyard, courtyard or balcony.

They have lots of places where mozzies can breed - the breeding habitat could be as simple as water collecting in a kid's toy left in the yard, or in a bucket.

The survey asks you to count the number of types of containers that hold water around your home.

The data you collect will provide valuable information on breeding habitat in our region. This will directly help Northern Rivers councils plan for and prevent the establishment of exotic invasive mosquitoes in the future.

To participate, check out the water holding containers, and record what you find in a survey.