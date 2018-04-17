Help bank support the Clown Doctors

Employees from the Lismore branch of the Commonwealth Bank are raising funds for the Clown Doctors during April.

THE Clown Doctors spend their time trying to brighten up the lives of sick children in hospital, treating them with a different kind of medicine - fun and laughter.

Clown Doctors was the core program of The Humour Foundation, a not-for-profit organisation.

Lismore CommBank employees are inviting the community to help them raise funds for the Clown Doctors during the month of April.

Last Friday, branch employees supported the Clown Doctors by providing morning tea to customers in return for a gold coin donation.

Clown Doctors was CommBank Foundation's National Community Grant recipient for 2017-2020. The not-for-profit will receive $1.2m over three years through the generosity of more than 13,000 Commonwealth Bank employees who regularly donate a portion of their salary.

Throughout the month of April, Commonwealth Bank branches across Australia will be raising funds in support of the Clown Doctors national day of fundraising, Smile Day.

Donations to the Clown Doctors can be made at any Commonwealth Bank branch throughout April or online at commbank.com.au/clowndoctors.

Angelina Fernando, Lismore Commonwealth Bank Branch Manager, said: "We've been supporting the Clown Doctors for more than 19 years, and it's a cause our team is very passionate about".

"Through our fundraising day, we hope to help Clown Doctors achieve their goal of providing more Clown Rounds in hospitals across Australia.

"We look forward to welcoming the community to join us in our branch to share some laughs and make a donation."

Tony Warner, CEO of Clown Doctors, said: "Clown Doctors bring happiness to all who experience their magic. The smiles, play and laughter will always be needed as long as there are sick children in hospital. These highly trained, medical clowns are also professional performers who spread 'doses' of fun and laughter throughout the wards".

"We're so grateful to CommBank and the community for their support in raising much needed funds to help Clown Doctors continue to uplift and empower sick children, their parents and hospital staff."