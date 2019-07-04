Help Ballina skateboarder get to the Olympics

VYING FOR SELECTION: Ballina skateboarder, Jakob Robinson, is vying for selection in the Australian team for the Tokyo Olympics where skateboarding will make its debut.

BALLINA skateboarder Jakob Robinson is off to a good start in his campaign to be selected in the Australian Olympic team when the sport makes its debut in Tokyo next year.

The 21-year-old has just returned from Dew Tour in the US which is the first of five Olympic qualifying events.

He was the second-highest placed Australian of five in the event, and came in 30th overall in the park category, where skaters do tricks on quarter-pipes, bowls and the like. The street event competitors make use of things like rails.

Robinson was selected by the Australian Skateboarding Federation to take part in the Olympic qualifiers after coming 27th at the World Championships in China last year.

He is now vying for one of three men's spots allocated to the Australian team in the park category.

The skate team will be made up of a total of six men and six women, with three of each gender in the park and street categories.

When Robinson started skating in Ballina as a six-year-old, he had no idea he would have any opportunity to represent his country formally.

But since it was announced skateboarding was to be an Olympic event in Tokyo, he has been driven to put on the green-and-gold.

"It would be amazing to skate for your country," he said.

"It's a massive thing."

And he's feeling confident after the first qualifier.

However, there are four more events to go - he will head to China to compete from July 14-19 in the World Skatepark Skateboarding Championships, which are likely to be live-streamed.

The next event will be in Brazil in September, then there will be two more events next year at locations yet to be announced.

While he is focused on Olympic selection, his overriding principle in skateboarding is "to have fun".

Robinson's sponsor's chip in some cash for travel, but his trips are mainly self-funded, which has restricted the amount of time he can practice in the lead-up to competition, taking into account accommdation costs.

He is looking for sponsorships. Phone Tony Chavez at Truck Stop Sk8 - one of Robinson's sponsors -for more information.