Hells Angels targeted in mass vehicle stop

Police conducted a mass vehicle stop at the intersection of Unumgar Street and Richmond Road, Woodenbong, and conducted 70 random breath tests, 30 drug tests and 69 bike and person searches. Contributed NSW Police Media

A JOINT-AGENCY operation has targeted and disrupted activities of Hells Angels Outlaw Motorcycle Gang members on the Northern Rivers.

Operation Chappell comprised the NSW Police Force, Queensland Police Service and Australian Federal Police. It enforced consorting legislation, firearms prohibition orders (FPO) and traffic laws during a cross border run of up to 150 OMCG members and associates from Queensland into New South Wales, commencing Saturday March 3.

As a result of the operation, a prohibited weapon was seized and, 21 defects and 50 traffic infringement notices were issued.

A 40-year-old man was issued a Future Court Attendance Notice for offensive language.

Detective Chief Inspector Brendon Cullen, Crime Manager for Tweed/Byron Local Area Command, said the joint operation was aimed to disrupt any potential criminal activity on the cross-border run.

"The NSW Police Force will remain vigilant when it comes to the behaviour and activities of Outlaw Motorcycle Gangs, particularly when the safety of the community is at risk," Det Chief Inspector Cullen said.

"Illegal activity will not be tolerated, and we will continue to work with our partner agencies when necessary to target all levels of criminal activity.

"These guys aren't just misunderstood blokes who like to ride bikes together and raise money for charity. They're often involved in serious criminal activity.

"Any time OMCGs conduct these runs across the border they can expect this sort of reception.

"We extend our greatest appreciation to members of the Queensland Police Service and AFP for their continued support and assistance with this operation," Det Chief Inspector Cullen said.

The operation comprised of officers from Task Force Maxima, Strike Force Raptor, National Anti-Gangs Squad, NSW Traffic & Highway Patrol along with Tweed/Byron and Richmond Police Districts.