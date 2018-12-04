What not to say to a Hells Angels boss

A Hells Angels bikie who allegedly tried to set fire to a former gang member’s fence was only trying to retrieve his motorbike, a court has heard.

Daniel Martin Tamas, 31, is on bail after pleading guilty to charges of participating in a criminal activity of a criminal organisation, breach of bond, cultivating cannabis plants and possessing prescription drugs.

He and Stefanos Anagnastopoulos were arrested after they allegedly poured petrol on the iron fence of Halow Shamseddini's property at Mile End in May 2016, causing $406 in damage.

Mr Shamseddini had posted derogatory comments on social media, mocking the Hells Angels' president shortly after he left the gang.

One of the comments read: "Shame on you Mr President, President Carrot."

Tamas, who at the time was the Hells Angels' sergeant at arms and responsible for enforcing discipline, was arrested behind a rubbish bin at Temple Christian College in possession of a lighter.

Prosecutors accepted that Tamas was not linked to two incidents at Mr Shamseddini's house earlier that month - a drive-by shooting and a molotov cocktail attack. They also accepted that Tamas was at the Mile End address to retrieve a motorcycle and had prepared the petrol in case its fuel tank was empty.

Tamas's lawyer told the court his client was "highly intoxicated" at the time and his behaviour was "reckless and idiotic", but the act of arson was "not intentional".

He said Tamas's punishment - eight months imprisonment and another 11 months on home-detention bail - was enough for the offending, which was on the lower end of the scale.

While Tamas remained a member of the Hells Angels, his lawyer said he had plans to "disengage respectfully".

Tamas will return to court for sentencing in January.