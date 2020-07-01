Hello, Qantas! Airline returns to Ballina after 15 years

FOR the first time in 15 years, a Qantas plane has touched down at the Ballina Byron Gateway Airport.

The new Sydney-Ballina route is part of the gradual ramping up of Qantas and Jetstar domestic flights, which could get up to 40 per cent of pre-coronavirus capacity levels this month.

It was originally scheduled to start earlier this year but was delayed due to travel restrictions.

QantasLink CEO John Gissing said the recent spike in bookings demonstrates there is significant pent up demand for Australians to take a holiday after months of lockdown.

"As the national carrier we have an important role to play in driving tourism and reviving the industry that has been devastated by COVID-19," Mr Gissing said.

"These additional flights are coming at the right time for families who've spent much of the recent months confined to their homes and are looking forward to getting out and exploring their own state.

"Byron Bay continues to be an incredibly popular destination for holidaymakers of all types, and was one of the most in demand destinations for Qantas and Jetstar over the past month."

QantasLink will operate daily return flights between Sydney and Ballina with its Q400 aircraft.

The flights are in addition to Jetstar's flights from Melbourne and Sydney.