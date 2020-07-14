Menu
‘Hellboy’ goes viral in stingray video

by Phoebe Loomes
14th Jul 2020 11:50 AM

 

A stunning video of a small pod of stingrays swimming close to beachgoers in Florida has gone viral after an extremely sunburnt man caught attention online.

The video of three large stingrays gliding through the beachside waters in Florida was shared by ABC News US on the weekend, but has gathered steam online since then.

People commenting on the clip were quick to point out that one of the swimmers was red raw with sunburn, with many calling him "Hellboy" and others saying he looked like a "Flamin' Hot Cheeto".

Sir, it might be time to go inside.
Sir, it might be time to go inside.

"Buddy burnt to a crisp," one man wrote succinctly under the video.

Please, don’t touch your fragile skin.
Please, don't touch your fragile skin.

The post has attracted more than 15,000 retweets and comments and more than 45,000 likes. There are very few comments are about the rays.

 


"When he rubbed his face it hurt me," one commenter said.

"That's like a seventh degree burn," another horrified commenter said.

"I said to myself that he needs sunscreen ASAP," another said.

"I had sunburn this bad once on my back only, and it was misery for like two months," one man wrote on the post.

"Cannot even imagine."

Have you ever been this sunburnt? Let us know in the comments.

Originally published as 'Hellboy' goes viral in stingray video

