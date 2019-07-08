Menu
The offensive flyer being distributed around Goonellabah.
News

'HELL IS REAL': Offensive flyer left in letterboxes

8th Jul 2019 12:42 PM
FOR a desperately unwell woman, the flyer in her letterbox threatening "hell is real” was a shock.

Janece Parsons said she found the flyer on Sunday afternoon and her Goonellabah neighbours confirmed they too had received a copy.

The flyer features a pointing finger with the message, "repent sinner”, followed by "hell is real please don't go there”, and "Jesus will judge you”.

On the back, printed over a picture presumably of the burning fires of hell, reads a passage contributed to 1 Corinthians 6:9. It threatens wrongdoers will not inherit the kingdom of God - amongst the wrongdoers, it lists the sexually immoral, idolaters, adulterers and men who have sex with men.

The offensive flyer being distributed around Goonellabah.
"It's offensive,” Ms Parsons said.

"If you're going to put these things in our letterboxes, put your name to it. There's no right of reply.”

She said it echoed the controversial comments by rugby player Israel Folau that led to his sacking by Rugby Australia and was an unwelcome message in her mailbox.

"Jesus Christ does not judge as far as I know,” Ms Parsons said.

"What if you had someone in the family who was about to announce they were gay, and then they get this in the mail.

"There are enough suicides happening already. I find it offensive.”

Ms Parsons said she was going to speak to Page MP Kevin Hogan about the flyer.

Did you receive the flyer? Do you know who has been distributing them?

Lismore Northern Star

