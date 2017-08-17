Low flying helicopters will be in the air doing inspections

Throughout August TransGrid will be conducting helicopter patrols along high voltage transmission lines in the Northern Rivers region.

HELICOPTER patrols will inspect the electricity transmission network across the Northern Rivers region in August to identify any potential bushfire risks and assess the condition of TransGrid towers and powerlines.

"These annual safety inspections are an important part of our comprehensive maintenance program to ensure the transmission network is safe for the community and our staff," Manager Customers and Stakeholders Zoe Allebone said.

TransGrid's aerial patrols are conducted in early spring to identify and address any issues prior to summer. A specialist team will inspect more than 12,900 kilometres of transmission line and infrastructure across TransGrid's state-wide network.

The patrols identify vegetation encroachments along transmission line easements and check infrastructure for any maintenance issues.

"Residents across the region may see low-flying helicopters moving along our transmission lines," Ms Allebone said.

"We would like to thank the community for their understanding as we carry out our inspection program and remind the public to exercise caution around transmission lines and towers."

Weather permitting, TransGrid was due to inspect high voltage transmission lines in Lismore on August 23. *

*This schedule is subject to change

For more information on where TransGrid's helicopter will fly over coming weeks, please contact toll-free hotline on 1800 222 537.

You can also subscribe to updates about aerial patrols and other TransGrid activities on the website at www.transgrid.com.au

TransGrid operates the high voltage network in NSW and the ACT, connecting generators to distributors, major end users and more than three million homes.