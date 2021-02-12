Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
WOMAN WINCHED: A woman, 43, was flown by Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter to Lismore Base Hospital on Friday February 12, 2021, after she twisted an ankle near Minyon Falls.
WOMAN WINCHED: A woman, 43, was flown by Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter to Lismore Base Hospital on Friday February 12, 2021, after she twisted an ankle near Minyon Falls.
News

Helicopter winches woman to safety after mishap at waterfall

Alison Paterson
12th Feb 2021 4:18 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Minyon Falls claims another injury after a woman who hurt her lower leg had to be transported to hospital by the Westpac Rescue Helicopter.

Emergency services and Westpac Rescue Helicopter attended the incident after reports a woman, 43, had rolled her ankle near the Minyon Falls Lookout, north of Repentance Creek around 12.30pm on Friday February 12, 2021.

Due to the rough nature of the terrain, the woman was treated by a critical care team paramedic before being winched into the helicopter.

She was then flown to Lismore Base Hospital where she is understood to be in a stable condition.

amabulance lismore base hospital minyon falls northern rivers rescue westpac rescue helicopter
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Woman jailed for assaulting inmate, bashing sister-in-law

        Premium Content Woman jailed for assaulting inmate, bashing sister-in-law

        Crime A Byron Bay woman demanded tobacco from her cellmate in Grafton jail, then punched her so hard in the face the victim required four stitches, a court has heard

        POLL: Should Lismore council be placed into administration?

        Premium Content POLL: Should Lismore council be placed into administration?

        News With the loss of two councillors, a mayor and a general manager, can the council...

        How a tiny bee can make a world of difference

        Premium Content How a tiny bee can make a world of difference

        News From the misty mountains of the PNG highlands to the classrooms of SCU, one man’s...

        Case against cop accused of sex assault delayed

        Premium Content Case against cop accused of sex assault delayed

        Crime The constable has been charged with child sexual assault offences