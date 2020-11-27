Helicopter transports man in induced coma after crash

SERIOUS CRASH: The critical care team from the Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter was called to a serious car crash and transported a man, 40, to Gold Coast University Hospital.

A MAN is understood to be in an extremely critical condition after being injured in a serious motor vehicle crash on Thursday night.

Paramedics placed him in an induced coma before he was flown to Gold Coast University Hospital.

Around 6.20pm, Ambulance NSW were alerted to the crash which involved a single vehicle into a tree, with the driver, a man, 40, trapped and seriously injured at Goonengerry, west of Mullumbimby.

Four road ambulance units and paramedics attended the crash as well as the Westpac Rescue Helicopter which was returning to base at 7pm after another task to Gold Coast University Hospital.

NSW Ambulance Paramedics and the Helicopter Critical Care Medical Team treated and stabilised the driver for multiple injuries and released from the vehicle by rescue services.

After being placed in a medically induced coma the patient was flown to GCUH in a serious condition for further specialist treatment.