Helicopter sent to search for crash, injured driver

Emergency services on scene of a single-car crash at Coolamon Scenic Dr, 3km from Ocean Shores on Thursday, January 11.

EMERGENCY services took to the roads and skies in nearly an hour-long search for an injured driver who crashed down an embankment near Byron Bay.

The Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter was among the emergency services deployed to find the crash site about 10.30pm after there was difficulty pinpointing the exact location of the scene.

An NSW Ambulance spokesman said it was understood a passer-by who called triple zero waved down the ambulance on Coolamon Scenic Dr eastbound about 3km from Ocean Shores.

Volunteer Rescue Association Brunswick Heads captain, Sue Biggar, said her crew freed the driver's foot, which was trapped under the dash, before she was extracted from the car.

The driver was taken to Tweed Heads Hospital by ambulance with minor injuries. The female driver was the single occupant in the car.

Motorists were delayed on Coolamon Scenic Dr near the Orana Rd and Brunswick Valley Way roundabout for about 45 minutes as emergency services cleared the scene.

Southbound motorists on The Tunnel Rd also experienced delays.