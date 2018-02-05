Helicopter flew 29 missions in a month

The Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter was been tasked to a motorbike incident on the Tweed Valley Way near Murwillumbah.

IT'S been a busy start to 2018 with the Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter being tasked to perform 29 missions for the month of January.

Of the 29 missions, 13 were primary tasks, 14 were inter hospital transfers, and two were search and rescue missions.

The tasks were varied, highlighting the invaluable service provided by the rescue helicopter crew.