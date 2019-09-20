Helicopter farmer swoops into help in dramatic police chase

FARMER ON HIGH: A public-spirited and quick-thinking farmer in a helicopter assisted police to locate people later charged with various firearms and driving offences after a joint NSW and Queensland Police operation.

A HIGH-flying farmer assisted police during a serious pursuit involving a massive operation involving officers from two states.

A shot was allegedly fired at officers after a man and woman crashed into the front of a police car.

NSW Police said the joint police operation has resulted in the arrest and charging of a man and woman in the state's north overnight.

Just before 7am yesterday officers attached to New England Police District attended the rear of a shop on St George St, Mungindi, before initiating a pursuit with a Mazda CX5 after it allegedly drove into the front of the police vehicle.

The Mazda - which checks revealed was reported stolen from Cairns - drove through surrounding suburbs before continuing north-bound on the Newell Highway toward Boggabilla.

A helicopter piloted by a local farmed provided assistance to ground police by conveying coordinates of the Mazda until aerial police resources arrived.

About 10km south of Boggobilla, a shot was allegedly fired at a police vehicle.

The pursuit - which involved officers from New England Police District, the Tactical Operations Unit, NSW and Queensland PolAir, the Dog Unit, Traffic and Highway Patrol Command, Rural Crime Prevention Team, and QLD Special Emergency Response Team - concluded after the vehicle came to a stop about 55km west of Tenterfield.

A 28-year-old man and 27-year-old woman were arrested without incident and taken to Tenterfield Police Station.

The man was charged with police pursuit - not stop - drive dangerously, drive recklessly/furiously or speed/manner dangerous, drive conveyance taken without consent of owner, use offensive weapon to prevent lawful detention, possess unauthorised prohibited firearm, receive property stolen outside NSW, and use offensive weapon in company to prevent detention.

The woman was charged with drive whilst disqualified, drive in a manner dangerous, and drive conveyance without consent of owner.

Both were refused bail to appear at Armidale Local Court today.

New England Police District's Commander, Superintendent Scott Tanner praised the teamwork of all those involved in bringing about the pair's arrest without injury to police or members of the public.

"The safe resolution of the operation is testament to the cooperation between a multitude of NSW and QLD police resources.

"New England police would like to thank everyone for their assistance, including the local farmer who provided aerial support early in the operation.

"All police involved should be satisfied that the pair who posed a threat to the community and police will now be dealt with accordingly in court,” Supt Tanner said.