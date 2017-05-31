Hefty flood repair bill for Richmond Valley

Richmond Valley Council crews are working as hard as they could to restore all affected roads.

RICHMOND Valley Council has welcomed disaster recovery funding with an estimated $10 million repair bill for the area.

The Federal and State governments have provided recovery assistance to help fix flood damaged roads and support primary producers who's properties were inundated with flood water.

General Manager Vaughan Macdonald said the assistance was being provided through the jointly-funded Commonwealth-State Natural Disaster Relief and Recovery Arrangements (NDRRA).

All affected residents, primary producers, small business owners and non-profit organisations are being urged to to check their eligibility for assistance through NDRRA.

Richmond Valley beef and sugar cane farmers can now apply for grants of up to $10,000, and soybean growers are eligible for grants of up to $15,000.

Mr Macdonald said more than 53 kilometres of Council's road network was affected.

"We have many roads which suffered significant damage and road users must exercise extreme caution on these roads,” Mr Macdonald said.

"It is our first priority to ensure residents can safely access these roads as soon as practicable.”

Emergency works have been carried out on Rambaldinis, Hogarth Range, Busbys Flat, Stones, Caniaba and Fig Tree roads.

Priority restoration works will be undertaken on Myall Creek Road, Boggy Creek Road, Reardons Lane, Swan Bay-New Italy, Moonem-New Italy and Coraki-Ellangowan roads, with remaining roads to be fixed as quickly as possible.

Mr Macdonald said some of the damage was quite extensive and a quick-fix solution was just not possible.

For information on personal hardship and distress assistance, contact the Disaster Welfare Assistance Line on 1800 018 444.

To apply for a concessional loan, grant or freight subsidy, contact the NSW Rural Assistance Authority on 1800 678 593 or visit raa.nsw.gov.au.

Further information on disaster assistance is available on the Australian Government's Disaster Assist website disasterassist.gov.au and the NSW emergency information and response website at emergency.nsw.gov.au.