29°
News

Hefty fines for unlawful development

29th Mar 2017 11:36 AM
Lismore City Council Chambers. The Northern Star
Lismore City Council Chambers. The Northern Star

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

COUNCIL has issued fines totalling $12,000 for unlawful activities in relation to development compliance in the Lismore Local Government Area.

Council fined the developers of Waterford Park $6000 for unlawful tree removal and issued a $6000 fine to a property owner in Dunoon Road for the unlawful habitation of three dwellings on a property.

The Waterford Park subdivision for 236 lots was originally approved in April 2005, and an application to modify the consent and remove 18 teak and 14 silky oak trees was submitted in 2016. However when Council officers conducted a site inspection, they discovered 41 trees had already been removed without consent.

The tree debris was subsequently set on fire in late September 2016 by unknown persons not associated with the development, causing numerous complaints from surrounding landowners.

"We want to be clear with developers that we don't condone this sort of behaviour. Environmental protection is important to meet community expectations and wellbeing and there are consequences for non-compliance with approvals,” the council's Manager Development and Compliance Peter Jeuken said.

"New developments are great for the ongoing, sustainable growth of Lismore but it must not be at the expense of losing valued native flora and fauna.”

Council has also issued a property owner $6000 in fines after a site visit revealed unlawful dwellings were being leased on a rural property at Dunoon Road.

Council had issued orders as far back as 2011 to the property owner regarding the unlawful habitation of three dwellings.

Further complaints in late 2016 prompted Council to make another site inspection where they discovered evidence of long-term habitation, further unlawful construction and unapproved wastewater disposal. They also obtained documents indicating that the properties were leased.

"This is the second instance the property owner has undertaken illegal activities in regard to the habitation of unapproved structures on the premises, despite orders being in place to restrict their use,” Mr Jeuken said.

"Council has provided various opportunities and substantial assistance to the owner in attempting to bring the property into compliance but the owner continued to undertake illegal activities. The owner has demonstrated little regard for the health and safety of the occupants of the illegal structures or the planning legislation. Receipts and advice from the tenants indicate that the owner has been receiving up to $1250 per week for the rent of these structures, which have recently been vacated following Council's intervention.

"We needed to send a clear message to the owner and the community that Council is committed to ensuring the health and safety of building occupants and any non-compliances brought to its attention is rectified in a reasonable time frame.”

Lismore Northern Star
200mm rain forecast as front collides with ex-TC Debbie

200mm rain forecast as front collides with ex-TC Debbie

LISMORE, Byron and Ballina will not escape heavy rainfall expected to hit the region tomorrow and Friday.

Queens of the Stone Age, The xx to headline Splendour 2017

Queens of the Stone Age will headline Splendour in the Grass 2017.

LCD Soundsystem also playing three-day music festival at Byron in July.

New home for hospital car park beds

Hospital beds in the carpark at Lismore Base Hospital.

Turning bedlam into bounty

14 flood preparation tips you should be doing right now

Overlooking the greyhound track in Lismore during a flood event.

"People start doing these things now, not in the middle of a storm,”

Local Partners

New home for hospital car park beds

ROTARY has stepped in and will send the excess beds currently in Lismore Base hospital carpark to a medical centre in Papua New Guinea.

Personal care drive to help those struggling financially

CARING APPEAL: FSG Australia and the Richmond-Tweed Regional Library have joined forces to collect personal care items to give away to those who need it. Pictured at Ballina library are FSG project co-ordinator Claire McNally (left) and Ballina librarian Kerrie Fairlie.

Sometimes it's the everyday items that have to take a back seat

Splendour tickets on sale this weekend for locals

Crowd at Splendour in the Grass 2016. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star

Are you in the area allowed to purchase them?

The Lyrical, beyond the 'F' word

Roots, Hip-Hop and Reggae artist Karl Smith, also known as The Lyrical.

Hiphop artist brings his latest music to the area

Paul Capsis to reopen Brunswick Picture House

Cabaret performer Paul Capsis will perform at Lismore City Hall on December 29.

Cabaret star brings back his latest solo show

Scarlett Johansson reveals the huge roles she’s lost out on

GHOST in the Shell star shares ups and downs of Hollywood before she became the world's highest grossing actress.

MOVIE REVIEW: Life puts Alien’s Ridley Scott on notice

Rebecca Ferguson in a scene from the movie Life.

RYAN Reynolds, Rebecca Ferguson star in epic sci-fi thriller.

MKR villain claims producers ‘blackmailed’ him

MKR's Josh has slammed the show's producers, claiming they tried to "blackmail" him.

Josh has hit back at the show with claims about being “blackmailed”.

Queens of the Stone Age, The xx to headline Splendour 2017

Queens of the Stone Age will headline Splendour in the Grass 2017.

LCD Soundsystem also playing three-day music festival at Byron in July.

MARRIED AT FIRST SIGHT: Bride has regrets after break-up

Susan was having second thoughts about ending her relationship with Sean.

Sean's bride Susan was clearly having second thoughts.

‘I feel sh*t’: Agonising Married At First Sight split

Vanessa breaks down during her miserable break-up with Andy over fish and chips.

IT’S the MAFS break-up we knew would eventually happen.

Splendour tickets on sale this weekend for locals

Crowd at Splendour in the Grass 2016. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star

Are you in the area allowed to purchase them?

Amazing Rural Views- Fantastic Position

73 Flowers Road, Bangalow 2479

House 4 2 2 Contact Agent

Flowers Rd is a special part of the world with stunning views featuring beautiful valleys, rolling farmland and the dramatic Nightcap ranges. Bangalow or...

Picturesque and scenic 40 Acres in sought-after Richmond Hill

5 Roy Place, Richmond Hill 2480

Residential Land 0 0 UNDER CONTRACT!

Adjacent to farm land and the residential area of Richmond Hill, ever so close to Lismore and only 25 Minutes to Bangalow - this is an investment and lifestyle...

Lifestyle and Location

3/26 Paterson Street, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 2 1 Auction $780,000...

Offered for the first time in 10 years this solid brick 2 bedroom unit is located in a tightly held boutique complex of only 4 residences in the highly...

UNDER CONTRACT

16 Burns Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 3 2 1 $1,450,000 to...

This beautiful, character cottage circa 1928 is situated in a prime position just a short 3 minute stroll to Byron's main street and bustling cafes, eclectic shops...

&quot;Las Casas&quot; Byron Bay

8/6 Electra Close, Byron Bay 2481

Town House 3 2 1 Auction

Situated just a mere 800 metres from the Byron Bay CBD is this impeccably renovated, Mediterranean influenced, 2 storey town house in the sought after "Las Casas"...

BRILLIANT BYRON BAY RETAIL

Shop 2/8 Lawson Street, Byron Bay 2481

Commercial Located in the shopping heart of bustling Byron Bay, this prime retail ... Price Guide...

Located in the shopping heart of bustling Byron Bay, this prime retail strata shop premises is in a brilliant and profitable position. andbull; Middle Lawson...

Premier Position and Quality

3/24-26 Bay Street, Byron Bay 2481

Apartment 2 2 1 $1,600,000

This ground floor apartment in Bay Royal is in an absolutely fantastic location being across the road from Byron Bay's Main Beach and minutes to our best...

&quot;ESCAPE TO THE COUNTRY&quot;....without any of the hardwork or headaches required!

244 Goremans Road, Eureka 2480

House 3 2 3 $1,225,000 - ...

This property find is like 'finding a needle in a hay stack' - as so many people search & desire for a stunning new home in a magical rural setting, on an...

&quot;ESCAPE TO THE COUNTRY&quot;....without any of the hardwork or headaches required!

244 Goremans Road, Eureka 2480

Rural 3 2 3 $1,225,000 - ...

In a magical rural setting, on an easy care 1 acre block in the Hinterland, with a stunning new home - this property find is like 'finding a needle in a hay...

A GROOVY, RUSTIC COTTAGE ON 5 ACRES IN A PRIVATE ELEVATED SETTING

63 Repentance Creek Road, Rosebank 2480

Rural 2 1 1 UNDER CONTRACT

If you are looking for a special retreat-like property with potential to extend, further renovate &/or add another home (STCA) - then inspections are essential...

Luxury hotel expands $400m water park development

Developer to push on with second stage of massive new water park

Dalwood waterfall up for sale

Two people have died at Dalwood Falls, Ballina.

How would you like to own your very own waterfall?

Northern Rivers homes are hot property

SCENIC: Byron Bay was one of the suburbs that recorded a median house sale price in excess of $1 million.

Low stock levels and high demand keeps market buoyant.

Plenty of properties to thumb through in tomorrow's paper

Find your dream home in our property guide in tomorrow's Weekend Star.

Grab a cuppa, get the Weekend Star and check out the property pages

Five Northern Rivers homes under $250k

These Northern Rivers properties are under $250,000.

To quell the depressing news of Byron Bay's 'average' $1m homes

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!