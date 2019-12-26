15-month-old baby to be taken to hospital after crash

There has been a crash at Wardell.

UPDATE, 12.35pm: A 15-month-old baby will be taken to hospital alongside six other people, after a multi-vehicle car crash in Wardell today.

A NSW Ambulance spokesman confirmed four vehicles were involved in a crash shortly before midday today, 8km south of the Wardell bridge on the Pacific Highway.

Seven patients, with ages ranging from 15-months-old to someone in their 40s, are all being treated for minor injuries.

"It's likely all seven will be taken to Lismore hospital with minor injuries by road," the spokesman said.

"One is reporting spinal pain."

Traffic remains blocked in both directions.

Original story: EMERGENCY services are attending a car crash involving two vehicles in Wardell.

A NSW Ambulance spokesman said ambulance crews were on their way to assist police, who are currently on scene.

The crash involving the two vehicles seems to have occurred on the Ballina side of the Wardell bridge travelling north.

The NSW Ambulance spokesman said those involved in the crash had reportedly only suffered "superficial injuries" and "everyone is conscious and breathing."

"Our crews are almost there but are stuck in traffic," he said.

Drivers are being warned lengthy traffic delays are expected in both directions along the Pacific Highway, through Wardell.

More information to come.