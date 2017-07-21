Heavy traffic on highway for Splendour

TAKE IT EASY: Splendour in the Grass traffic can be heavy so stay relaxed when behind the wheel. Photo Megan Mackander / Caboolture News

AS the 32,000 guests expected at Splendour in the Grass head to the festival, motorists are advised heavy traffic is expected from this afternoon on the Pacific Highway near Yelgun.

Traffic volumes in northern NSW will be more than normal until Monday 24 July due to the Splendour in the Grass festival.

Motorists are advised to expect delays including on local roads in and around the festival site, such as Tweed Valley Way and Brunswick Valley Way.

Drivers should follow the direction of all signs, plan their journey and allow plenty of extra travel time.

For the latest traffic information visit www.livetraffic.com, download the Live Traffic NSW App or call 132 701.

And please remember to take a deep breath when encountering traffic jams so everyone has a great time and arrives safely.