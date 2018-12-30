Menu
Live Traffic NSW map of heavy holiday traffic causing long delays at Woodburn on the Pacific Highway.
News

Heavy traffic near Woodburn causes travel delays

Lesley Apps
by
30th Dec 2018 3:15 PM

SUNDAY motorists heading away for the holidays or back home after Christmas are advised to allow extra travel time due to heavy holiday traffic on major roads across New South Wales.

According to traffic reports if you are passing through Woodburn this afternoon allow an extra half an hour travel time.

If you are travelling southbound past the Hunter, Newcastle or Central Coast areas, bushfire smoke may affect your visablity. The fire is burning near the M1 Pacific Motorway at Bushells Ridge near Wyee.

Motorists heading away for the holidays are advised to plan their trip, take regular breaks and drive to the conditions.

  • For the latest traffic information, visit www.livetraffic.com
