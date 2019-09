There has been a crash on the Pacific Highway near Woombah.

DRIVERS are being urged to take extra care if travelling on the Pacific Highway today, with heavy traffic conditions on the Pacific Highway after a two-car crash.

The crash happened just after 10am near Lewis Lane at Woombah, according to Live Traffic NSW.

Traffic is affected in both directions.

The crash site has been cleared, but drivers are being urged to take extra care in the area and allow extra travel time.