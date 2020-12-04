Menu
There has been a two car crash at Goonellabah.
Heavy traffic after three-car crash at Goonellabah

Rebecca Lollback
by
4th Dec 2020 3:54 PM
THERE is heavy traffic on Ballina Rd this afternoon in both directions after a three-car crash.

According to Live Traffic NSW, the crash happened near William Blair Avenue just after 3.30pm.

One eastbound lane is closed and one westbound lane is closed.

Emergency services have been called to the scene.

Drivers are asked to exercise caution and allow extra travel time.

A NSW Ambulance spokesman said two patients were being assessed by paramedics.

He said at this stage it appeared there injuries were minor, but they could still be transferred to Lismore Base Hospital.

More to come.

