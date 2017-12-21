Heavy rainfall possible for Northern Rivers

Northern NSW Severe Weather posted this photo on their Facebook page, taken by Dave Sercombe at Tenterfield.

SEVERE thunderstorm warnings for heavy rainfall has been issued for parts of the Northern Rivers.

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster, Gabrielle Woodhouse said the storms - which are mainly forming over Tenterfield and Grafton - were very slowly inching their way eastward.

"During this afternoon and this evening, we can expect activity to continue to move towards the north-east,” Ms Woodhouse said.

"Severe thunderstorm warning is mainly further south but there is still the chance of heavy rainfall, we've been seeing up to 30mm in an hour nearer to the coast.”

"A cold front has been moving across the state and essentially the system has been staying to the west but we can see later this evening the chance of some shower or thunderstorms.”

"There is a lot of moisture up there and it is quite humid so there might be periods where it buckets down.”

Ms Woodhouse said if they do start to form along the coast it will be later in the evening and will "probably just be some showers overnight”.

Other weather sources have also warmed of the looming storms.

Higgins Storm Chasing posted: "NENSW - Severe thunderstorms producing heavy rain which may result in flash flooding, frequent lightning and strong to possibly damaging winds are tracking East to North-East towards the Northern Rivers Coast. They are likely to impact areas from Wooli to Evans Head including Yamba, Grafton, Maclean and possibly the area South of Casino.”

Northern NSW Severe Weather posted on Facebook that storms bringing heavy rain could appear into parts of the Northern Rivers bringing heavy rain.

"We've got a line of severe thunderstorms extending SE from Tenterfield towards Dorrigo and this is expected to advance ENE into parts of the Northern Rivers this afternoon and evening.”

"Main threat is heavy rain - hopefully some good falls for those who need it.”