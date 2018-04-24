36 hours of rain, storms as low forms off the coast

A low is forming off the coast and bringing heavy rain to the Northern Rivers.

A low is forming off the coast and bringing heavy rain to the Northern Rivers. North Coast Storm Chasers

THE Northern Rivesr can expect some heavy rain and storms over the next 24 to 36 hours, with a low pressure weather system developing off the coast.

The Bureau of Meteorology's forecast for the region explains there is a trough with a small embedded low pressure circulation off the northern coast.

"Although this low is expected to remain offshore, there is some potential for heavy rain with thunderstorms for the north coast today," BoM states.

"This pattern is expected to break down and shift away to the east during the second half of the week."

Weatherzone meteorologist Ben Domensino said some areas could see more than 50mm of rain in a 24-hour period.

He said Northeast NSW would receive a "bust of rain, wind and storms".

"This transient low pressure system will cause wind, rain and storms to increase for coastal areas of the Northern Rivers and Mid North Coast Districts, mostly between about Byron Bay and Port Macquarie," he said.

"Some areas along the coast fringe could receive more than 50mm of rain in 24 hours.

"A strong wind warning has been issued for the Byron, Coffs and Macquarie Coasts, where blustery southerlies will make it feel a few degrees cooler than usual for this time of year."

Mr Domensino said another low pressure centre may develop much further off the north coast of NSW later in the week, although this system is expected to remain offshore.

"While east coast lows are more common during autumn and winter, neither of these lows are expected to become one of these damaging systems at this stage," he said.

North Coast Storm Chasers forecaster, Antonio Parancin, said heavy rains were forming and would impact the Northern Rivers today and tomorrow.

"Latest radar shows us that we have some heavy falls occurring from about south of Ballina to Nambucca Heads," he said on his Facebook page.

"The latest satellite also suggest some rotation which indicates a low has started to form.

"The low will stick around until Wednesday night, when conditions should ease a little."