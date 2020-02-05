Heavy rain, flooding predicted as NSW gets set to soak

The Bureau of Meteorology is expecting a coastal low-pressure trough developing off northern NSW to bring heavy rainfall from Wednesday as the trough moves south throughout the week. Bureau meteorologist David Wilke told The Daily Telegraph "much of the state" was likely to receive decent rainfall into the weekend with the Sydney basin set to receive up to 100mm as the trough arrives later this week.

"Some of the heaviest rainfall will be on the north coast, expected north of the Taree area," Mr Wilke said.

"In general for Sydney we're looking at totals of somewhere between 30 to 40mm of rain each day on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, so it's not unreasonable to suggest we would get between 70 to 100mm across the weekend."

No weather warnings are yet in place but Mr Wilke said the Grafton area could be among several regions to receive flooding from sudden heavy rainfall.

"It could be south or north, with the river systems around Grafton," he said. "It's hard to predict where it will hit but flash flooding is possible when there is rapid rainfall, and people in areas subject to flash flooding across NSW should keep up with the forecast."

Widespread rain is set to drench the east coast of Australia in coming days. Picture: AAP

Bushfire grounds may also receive a welcome downpour as the weather systems hit on the south coast and inland towards Canberra across the weekend and the new week.

"There's a high chance of rainfall across the south coast and adjacent ranges, and petering off towards Canberra," Mr Wilke said.

"Rainfall will hopefully be helpful for combating fires but people in fire affected landscapes should be cautious of increased risk of landslips and tree falls."

Warragamba Dam will hopefully receive a top-up from some of the downpours expected in the Sydney basin, Mr Wilke said. Sydney's largest water supply's capacity level was at 41.9 per cent as of Tuesday.

"The (Warragamba) catchment is through the Blue Mountains region which has forecast rain, and Sydney's projected rainfall is true for that area with the system pushing inland over Warragamba," Mr Wilke said.

Sydney is expected to get big rainfalls, while many of NSW’s firegrounds are also set for a drenching. Picture: Getty

Another trough moving east across inland areas including the Central West will bring more rainfall to drought-stricken areas in the next week, with "potential for storms most days".

"It may be hit and miss but throughout the week, most places inland should get rainfall, and hopefully get some more water into dams. There have been significant isolated totals over 100mm in one day earlier this month," Mr Wilke said.

"There's rainfall forecast for most of NSW over the next week, but dams that get rain will depend on where the rainfall is located."

Mr Wilke said that while the expected rainfall was "not drought-busting", any falls would be "obviously very welcome".

"It's a good start," he said.