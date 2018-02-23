Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The Alstonville Rodeo
The Alstonville Rodeo Contributed
News

Heavy rain dampens rodeo plans

23rd Feb 2018 11:38 AM

AFTER heavy rains, the Alstonville Rodeo Committee have made the "agonising" decision to postpone the rodeo event planned for tomorrow night.

Committee president Tony Rippon said the pouring rain made the decision unavoidable.

"We can't see our way clear to run a good, safe rodeo that would pull a crowd," he said.

"We would like to think it's been postponed, not cancelled."

Mr Rippon said many involved in the event were coming from far afield, so they needed to make the call early to save competitors the wasted journey and expense.

He said they would need to consult with the National Rodeo Association before rescheduling the rodeo, but the future date will be advertised as soon as it is set.

The monster raffle will be held over until the rodeo at a date to be advised.

Lismore Northern Star
Hogan long-shot to become Deputy PM

Hogan long-shot to become Deputy PM

News AS BARNABY Joyce announced he will step down, Sportsbet ponders who will be the next leader of the Nationals Party.

VIDEO: Police eradicate $14 million worth of drugs

VIDEO: Police eradicate $14 million worth of drugs

News More than 7200 cannabis plants have been seized

Rainfall levels from 9am across Northern Rivers

Rainfall levels from 9am across Northern Rivers

News Our gardens are appreciating this huge long drink

Local Partners