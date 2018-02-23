Heavy rain dampens rodeo plans

AFTER heavy rains, the Alstonville Rodeo Committee have made the "agonising" decision to postpone the rodeo event planned for tomorrow night.

Committee president Tony Rippon said the pouring rain made the decision unavoidable.

"We can't see our way clear to run a good, safe rodeo that would pull a crowd," he said.

"We would like to think it's been postponed, not cancelled."

Mr Rippon said many involved in the event were coming from far afield, so they needed to make the call early to save competitors the wasted journey and expense.

He said they would need to consult with the National Rodeo Association before rescheduling the rodeo, but the future date will be advertised as soon as it is set.

The monster raffle will be held over until the rodeo at a date to be advised.