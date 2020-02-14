Menu
Deception Bay Cemetery. PHOTO: FILE IMAGE
Environment

Heavy rain causes graves to sink

by Erin Smith
14th Feb 2020 6:13 PM
Moreton Bay Regional Council is working to fix almost 300 graves across the region's cemeteries which have started to sink after the recent rain.

Peninsula resident Luke Higginson said he was shocked by the damage the rain had caused to grave sites at Redcliffe Cemetery, north of Brisbane.

"Today I visited my loving mother's grave and to my shock there where lots of graves that have been washed away or sunk from the rains," Mr Higginson said.

The Moreton Region received more than 200mm of rain in the past four days.

Moreton Bay Regional Council acting mayor Mike Charlton said the recent rain had caused some graves to sink at Redcliffe Cemetery.

He said council was already working to fix the problem.

"I would like to assure residents, this isn't unusual and typically occurs for roughly 12-18 months after a burial," Cr Charlton said.

"A simple application of top soil is all that needed to fix the rain damage.

"Council staff have already applied top soil to 82 graves at the Redcliffe Cemetery and another 100 at cemeteries within the region.

"We need to be careful with the wet ground to ensure machinery doesn't create any additional damage".

He said the remaining 94 graves at Redcliffe Cemetery should be completed by the end of next week.

