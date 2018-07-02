Heavy rain, 60km/h winds, possible thunderstorms forecast

AFTER a few warm, sunny winter days the weather bureau expects things to get wet again.

The clouds were expected to open today with a high chance of rain - up to 10mm of rain forecast for Lismore, and heavy bouts of rain forecast this morning and afternoon along the coastal fringe, as well as with a possible thunderstorm.

BoM has also issued a marine wind warning for the Byron coast today with winds reaching up to 60km/h offshore, and up to 50km/h along parts of the coastal fringe according to the weather and wave forecast maps.

The Bureau of Meteorology said weather movements were due to "a high over western New South Wales moving east (which) should reach the southern Tasman Sea today”.

"A trough of low pressure is expected to deepen off the north coast this morning before moving east across the Tasman on Tuesday.”

BoM forecaster, Stephen Stefanac said there was high chance of showers throughout the region, with a higher risk near the coast.

"Most of the rain is offshore but rain is coming in from the north and north-west,” Mr Stefanac said.

"There are two systems - one is pushing rain from inland and another system is pushing rain in from the coast.

"We can expect to see more rain towards the evening with shower activity increasing.”

Mr Stefanac said for those out on the sea, there was a chance of a thunderstorm over the water.

He said the potential for showers will continue over the next few days, with high chances of rain east from Lismore.

"Winds are a little more onshore on Wednesday so we are likely to see a shower or two, and a chance on Thursday.”

"The current strong wind warning over the waters is also relevant for tomorrow morning.”