Heavy horses, tractor games, dog trial at big weekend

THEY'RE the gentle giants of the horse world, and have won the hearts of the crowds in previous years.

The crowd-favourite heavy horses are returning to the Harnessing Heritage Horsepower show in Casino this weekend.

First held in 2014, the annual show, with heavy horses on a two-year rotation, will feature a range of heavy horse events and demonstrations.

As well as the horses, there will be a different kind of horsepower on show, with vintage cars, trucks, tractors and machinery as well as the stationery engines.

There will also be tractor games and the tractor pull, with a grand parade each day.

With the machinery categories drawing entries from as far as Toowoomba, Kempsey and Armidale, it will be a great treat for spectators.

The Casino Show Society event is open to the public both Saturday and Sunday July 20-21 at the Casino Showgrounds.

It is a gold coin donation for entry and full catering facilities are available all day, as well as a range of market stalls.

For the first time, the show will feature a dog trial.

Recognising local man John Gould who died earlier this year in May, the inaugural John Gould Memorial Open Dog Trial will run in conjunction with Harnessing Heritage Horsepower Weekend.

Gates open at 9am, with events commencing from 10am.