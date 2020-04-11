Heavy fines handed to defiant day-trippers

Six infringement notices handed out as some still fail to stay at home this Easter weekend. (AAP Image/Dave Hunt)

SIX people have received $1000 Penalty Infringement Notices so far this weekend, after failing to adhere to the NSW Government’s restrictions on non-essential travel.

“Across the board, people have been very supportive. They’re adhering to the ministry’s guidelines in relation to social isolation and social distancing,” said Richmond Police District Inspector Bill McKenna.

“People must remember that they can only do essential travel.”

“Police have issued over the weekend, to date, six infringement notices.”

“Two infringement notices relate to a Taiwanese couple that travelled down from the Gold Coast to Lennox Head to go sightseeing yesterday, in contradiction to advice not to travel.”

“Infringement notices were handed out to two men on Burns Point Ferry Road in West Ballina on Thursday.”

“Despite the minister’s restriction on movement and gatherings, they were on the riverbank consuming alcohol.”

Both men were visiting from Byron Bay and could not provide a valid reason for travelling to Ballina and being in public.

Police spoke to another two males who had travelled from the Gold Coast into Sharks Beach at Skinners Head.

“The men had no reason for travelling from their location to Skinners Head, and they were both issued with infringement notices,” said Insp. McKenna.

All six people have received fines of $1000 dollars.

Travel restrictions are currently in place for Australia in line with recommendations from the Australian Health Protection Principal Committee. These include:

Avoiding non-essential travel within NSW and remaining at your primary place of residence

Travel planned or booked for the Easter school holidays should be cancelled or postponed

Staying at home unless going to work or school, shopping for food and essentials, getting medical care or supplies, and exercising

No gathering with more than 2 people in public, except for gatherings with members of the same household

Domestic travel should be postponed, where possible, or cancelled

Passengers arriving into Australia are required to enter a 14-day isolation period at a state-run quarantine centre, such as a hotel, motel, caravan park or student accommodation

Cruise ship from foreign ports are banned from arriving at Australian ports for 30 days (effective March 15)

Richmond Police District will continue to patrol the region to ensure the public are complying with the Health Ministers COVID-19 Direction.