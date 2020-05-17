Menu
Heavy fines for illegal firewood collection in National Parks

Cath Piltz
17th May 2020 12:00 AM
NOW that the weather is cooling down, NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) are warning people not to collect firewood from the region's national parks, state conservation areas and nature reserves.

A NPWS spokesman said the warnings were an apt reminder a man was fined $30,000 for illegally collecting firewood in the Murrumbidgee Valley National Park last year.

As COVID-19 restrictions ease and allow more freedom of movement for people to visit areas like national parks and nature reserves, it is prudent that people know the rules around firewood collection.

Penalties, as well as on-the-spot fines, can be imposed under the National Parks and Wildlife Act for illegally cutting and or removing timber from a national park, state conservation area or nature reserve.

"Collecting firewood in national parks, state conservation areas and nature reserves is illegal," a NPWS spokesman said.

"Dead hollow-bearing trees and woody debris provide habitat for many endangered native animals.

"Illegally cutting down dead trees and removing fallen timber for firewood destroys critical habitat that these animals depend on for survival."

He added that firewood collection is permitted in some Forestry Corporation State Forests, however those wishing to collect firewood must obtain a permit before doing so. For more information, visit https://www.forestrycorporation.com.au/

 

