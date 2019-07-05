Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
FILE
Crime

Armed police arrest fugitive outside Toowoomba school

Michael Nolan
by
29th Jul 2019 3:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN in his 20s is in police custody after leading officers on a chase along the New England Highway this afternoon.

Senior Constable Terry Brighton from the Toowoomba Tactical Crime Squad said the man was alleged to have clipped, or possibly rammed, a motorcyclist near Hampton about 1pm.

"We are not too sure what happened, because we have not talked to the motorcyclist yet," he said.

The alleged offender continued along the highway to Toowoomba and crashed a black sedan near the intersection of Ruthven St and Gregory St, about 1.30pm.

Snr Constable Brighton said 10 officers - including heavily armed units from the tactical crime squad - swarmed the area and quickly arrested the offender, in nearby Kate St.

"We had him within minutes," he said

"He did not get too far, we picked him up in front of Downlands College."

The man is helping police with their investigation and is yet to be formally charged.

Meanwhile, the motorcyclist, aged in this 40s, was transported to Toowoomba Hospital for observation.

hit and run toowoomba police toowoomba tactical crime squad traffic crash
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    Former doctor and 'Lismore treasure' will be greatly missed

    premium_icon Former doctor and 'Lismore treasure' will be greatly missed

    News THE former general practitioner was a well-known member of Rotary and the Anglican church.

    LAST CHANCE: Who is the Northern Rivers' cheekiest baby?

    premium_icon LAST CHANCE: Who is the Northern Rivers' cheekiest baby?

    Parenting The poll closes soon, with the winner to be announced in the paper

    Tribute to 'remarkable' cricket legend from Clunes

    premium_icon Tribute to 'remarkable' cricket legend from Clunes

    Sport Don Bradman once praised Sam Trimble's skills with the bat

    PHOTOS: Fashion guru Alex Perry in Ballina

    premium_icon PHOTOS: Fashion guru Alex Perry in Ballina

    News He was funny, irrepressible, down-to-earth and inspiring