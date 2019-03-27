'Heaviest rain in a long time': Rain brings a cool change

PARTS of the Northern Rivers has got a good drenching overnight with some towns receiving 60mm of rain overnight and this morning.

The cool and wet change has come about from a low pressure trough associated with ex-Tropical Cyclone Trevor.

There is a chance of thunderstorms in parts of the region today, although the heavy rain which was forecast for tomorrow might be easing as the trough is set to dip south into central northern inland parts of New South Wales.

The Bureau of Meteorology said conditions will become increasingly unsettled on Friday and Saturday as the humid airmass from the ex-tropical cyclone collides with a strong cold front sweeping across southeastern Australia.

BoM says parts of the region - including Lismore, Ballina and Byron Bay could see a further 10mm of rain tomorrow, 8mm on Friday and 15mm on Saturday, where temperatures will rise away from the mid 20s to sit at 30C.

There is a medium chance of a heavy shower or two today for some towns, as well as the chance of a thunderstorm.

Residents were excited by the drastic change in weather, posting the conditions on North Coast Storm Chasers Social:

Denise O'Rourke exclaimed, "It's pelting down at Evans Head, even lost the pay TV.”

Jamie Bowler: "Have just woken to very very heavy rain in Goonellabah (2.33am).”

Steve Austen: "Heaviest rainfall I've seen in Grafton in a long time.”

Rainfall in past 24 hours (to 9am today):

Alstonville - 54mm

Limore airport AWS - 41mm

Ballina AP - 38mm

Casino - 26mm

Byron Bay - 8mm

Dunoon - 32mm

Tabulam - 26mm

Today has seen more showers topping up totals with another 4.6mm for Lismore, 9.6 for Ballina, 11mm at Cape Byron, and 5.6mm at Alstonville since 9am today.