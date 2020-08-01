Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
HEAVENLY PROPERTY: A former church built around 100 years ago and recently used as a cafe is now on the market for an undisclosed sum.
HEAVENLY PROPERTY: A former church built around 100 years ago and recently used as a cafe is now on the market for an undisclosed sum.
News

100-year-old heavenly property on the market

Alison Paterson
1st Aug 2020 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A FORMER church which was converted for use as a cafe is now on the market and ready for it's next heavenly transformation.

Thought to have been built over 100 years ago when it was known as St Paul's Anglican Church, more recently the property at 3 Alphadale Rd, Lindendale, was home of the Spotted Pig Cafe.

HEAVENLY PROPERTY: A former church built around 100 years ago and recently used as a cafe is now on the market for an undisclosed sum.
HEAVENLY PROPERTY: A former church built around 100 years ago and recently used as a cafe is now on the market for an undisclosed sum.

Now the property, which is situated on he corner of Bruxner Hwy and Alphadale Rd, Lindendale is on the market for an undisclosed price.

According to RP Data, the 2026 sqm property last changed hands in January 2009 for $625,000.

Featuring a commercial kitchen, polished timbers floors, stained glass windows, lofty ceilings and extensive parking, the property is being marketing by McGrath as being "ideal for a restaurant, cafe, wedding functions, church groups … endless business opportunities in a prime location."

There is also a one-bedroom loft-style apartment with a private balcony.

Located east of Lismore and west of Alstonville, the property's prime location gives it high visibility to passing commuter traffic travelling Ballina, Lennox Head and Byron Bay.

for sale northern rivers church northern rivers property northern rivers real esate the spotted pig
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        'GET THIS GUY A CAPE': Shout-out to Lismore's pizza crusader

        'GET THIS GUY A CAPE': Shout-out to Lismore's pizza crusader

        Letters to the Editor THE "truly heart-warming" scenario turned an ordinary night into something extraordinary.

        'Devastated' organisers of Primex forced to cancel

        'Devastated' organisers of Primex forced to cancel

        News The event brings more than $7 million into the local economy

        Forensic work continues on skeletal remains found in bush

        premium_icon Forensic work continues on skeletal remains found in bush

        News NSW Police will have more details on the human bones in near future

        5 Northern Rivers breweries you need to visit now

        premium_icon 5 Northern Rivers breweries you need to visit now

        News NORTHERN Rivers residents love a good craft beer and here are five of the best...