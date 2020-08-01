100-year-old heavenly property on the market

HEAVENLY PROPERTY: A former church built around 100 years ago and recently used as a cafe is now on the market for an undisclosed sum.

A FORMER church which was converted for use as a cafe is now on the market and ready for it's next heavenly transformation.

Thought to have been built over 100 years ago when it was known as St Paul's Anglican Church, more recently the property at 3 Alphadale Rd, Lindendale, was home of the Spotted Pig Cafe.

Now the property, which is situated on he corner of Bruxner Hwy and Alphadale Rd, Lindendale is on the market for an undisclosed price.

According to RP Data, the 2026 sqm property last changed hands in January 2009 for $625,000.

Featuring a commercial kitchen, polished timbers floors, stained glass windows, lofty ceilings and extensive parking, the property is being marketing by McGrath as being "ideal for a restaurant, cafe, wedding functions, church groups … endless business opportunities in a prime location."

There is also a one-bedroom loft-style apartment with a private balcony.

Located east of Lismore and west of Alstonville, the property's prime location gives it high visibility to passing commuter traffic travelling Ballina, Lennox Head and Byron Bay.