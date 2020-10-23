Heavenly home attracts interest from all parts of Australia

HEAVENLY HOME: An architecturally significant church has been refurbished into a lovely three bedroom home featuring cathedral ceilings, carved timber cabinetry, gleaming teak wood floorboards and stunning rosewood walls, gothic windows set in a parklike garden at Dunoon.

BUYERS seeking a family home with character, charm and plenty of outdoor space will be interested in a property which has stood the test of time.

Dunoon's former St Andrew's Church was built in 1910-1911 at 104 James St and has only improved with time.

Now on the market for $648,000, this property is nestled on 1,1214 sqm in the picturesque Northern Rivers village of Dunoon, close to a primary school and preschool, sports club post office and the general store and garage.

This architecturally significant property has been sympathetically refurbished to take advantage of many fine ecclesiastical features which have been retained, including cathedral ceilings with a hammerbeam roof, carved and windowed cabinetry, gleaming teak floorboards and stunning rosewood walls.

Beautiful Gothic-style windows filter in plenty of natural light into the open-concept living spaces.

The main living area comprises the former sanctuary of the original church, is stunning with high ceilings and views up to the original altar and choir loft.

A modern open-plan galley kitchen will please keen cooks with its Garo Garo benchtops, pressed tin splashback and a convenient pantry with loads of cupboard space.

This flows onto the second living area and dining room with timber shelves in the dining area originally used to house hymnbooks.

There are three spacious bedrooms, the main with a large walk-in wardrobe, while a loft area serves as the third bedroom with a walk-in robe.

All are served by a spacious updated bathroom with a separate bath and shower.

Outside the large all-weather deck overlooks the private back yard perfect for entertaining, playing backyard cricket, croquet or badminton or creating your own slice of gardening heaven with a vegetable patch.

The property features reverse cycle airconditioning, wood heater, solar panels 5kw, town water and water tank, fans and access to NBN.

Agent Peta Thompson said there's been great deal of interest from all over Australia.

"There are so many people looking for a unique property," she said.

"The Northern Rivers market is very hot at the moment."