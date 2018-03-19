Heatwaves, rain ... what the weather has in store this week

MORE rain is coming this week, but not until we sweat through the next two days with the Bureau of Meteorology forecasting hot conditions.

BoM have issued a low-intensity heatwave assessment for Northern NSW today and tomorrow.

Lismore and Evans Head are tipped to reach 31C today and sit in the low 30s tomorrow.

For Byron Bay and Ballina daytime maximum temperatures are forecast for the low to mid 30s.

From Wednesday a high chance of showers and a possible thunderstorm is forecast for the Northern Rivers region, with a high chance of showers (80 - 90 per cent) for the remainder of the week, where BoM has predicted more than 65mm could fall.

Temperatures across the region are predicted to sit in the mid to high 20s from Wednesday.

BoM: Summer 2017/18 - Warmer than average, dry in the north

Summer 2017-18 in New South Wales was the fourth-warmest on record, with warmer than average temperatures throughout.

Rainfall totals were below average across most of northern NSW and Summer days and nights were very much warmer than average.

The State's mean maximum temperature was 2.46C warmer than average and the mean minimum temperature was 1.82C warmer than average for New South Wales as a whole.

During February, Ballina and Casino stations recorded the lowest daily maximum temperature on record for the month: Ballina recorded 21.1C (7C below average) and Casino 20.4 (9.3C below average) on February 2.