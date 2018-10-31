HEATWAVE: Temperatures to soar over coming days
PREPARE the sunscreen and blow up pools - it's about to get hot.
A heatwave is heading for Queensland and northern NSW with the southeast to suffer through consecutive days above 35 degrees.
Winds will bring dry, hot air from inland Australia over the next week with some southeast towns expected to hit 37 degrees.
For most of Queensland, the forecast temperatures are five to eight degrees above the average for this time of year.
Residents living on the coast, north of Rockhampton, will be spared the worst of the weather with temperatures staying within one to two degrees of normal range.
In the southeast, Gatton residents will sweat through a 37 degree day on Tuesday with Ipswich facing similar conditions.
Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Mark Trenorden said the coming "low intensity" heatwave would be felt most by people living off the coast.
Summer ☀️ is just around the corner and we are already starting to feel heat 🌡 #heatwave conditions are forecast to continue in #Queensland and other parts of the country this week: https://t.co/sUa9eOW3wz pic.twitter.com/d4EDQx6shV— Bureau of Meteorology, Queensland (@BOM_Qld) October 30, 2018
"Once you get away from the coast and there is no sea breeze, temperatures in those places will be well above average," Mr Trenorden said.
"We have winds swinging in from the north west ahead of a surface trough entering western Queensland, coming from inland Australia.
"That will bring hot, warm air in."
He said temperatures would increase on Sunday to six or seven degrees above the average for most southeast districts with those conditions continuing into Tuesday.
Today, most districts in Queensland are expected to reach about 29 degrees.
In northern New South Wales, Sunday will offer some reprieve from the heat with most places expected to drop about six degrees from Saturday's maximums.
QLD
Mackay
Saturday: Max 30
Sunday: Max 31
Rockhampton
Saturday: Max 33
Sunday: Max 36
Gladstone
Saturday: Max 30
Sunday: Max 31
Bundaberg
Saturday: Max 30
Sunday: Max 32
Maryborough
Saturday: Max 32
Sunday: Max 33
Maroochydore
Saturday: Max 30
Sunday: Max 31
Gympie
Saturday: Max 34
Sunday: Max 35
Monday: Max 34
Tuesday: Max 35
Kingaroy
Saturday: Max 33
Sunday: Max 34
Monday: Max 34
Tuesday: Max 35
Brisbane
Saturday: Max 32
Sunday: Max 31
Monday: Max 32
Tuesday: Max 34
Gatton
Saturday: Max 35
Sunday: Max 34
Monday: Max 36
Tuesday: Max 37
Ipswich
Saturday: Max 35
Sunday: Max 34
Monday: Max 35
Tuesday: Max 36
NSW
Lismore
Saturday: Max 33
Sunday: Max 29
Monday: Max 32
Tuesday: Max 33
Coffs Harbour
Saturday: Max 33
Sunday: Max 25
Ballina
Saturday: Max 30
Sunday: Max 27
Monday: Max 30
Tuesday: Max 30