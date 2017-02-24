Heatwave knocks the fish about as well

IT LOOKS like it wasn't just the anglers who were knocked around by the recent heatwave; it seems the fish have also been feeling the pinch.

Those who often fish the headwaters of the Richmond and Clarence have spoken recently of chains of weed-choked rocky waterholes where there is normally running sweetwater.

Any fish that have been caught have come from the depths of the deepest holes as the fish seek cool shade to avoid the heat.

Fish are further down

The same thing is happening downstream, where bass fishos in tidal water might raise a few fish on topwater lures at first light but then need to work "downstairs” to find any further customers.

Happily, we aren't expecting anything over 30° this weekend so the comfort levels will be right up, although the sun still has plenty of sting to it.

South-easterly winds of 10-15 knots could put a chop on the ocean, with Sunday looking like providing slightly calmer conditions.

The mackerel are gradually kicking into gear, with Spanish spread thinly over the reefs off Evans Head this week and plenty of baitfish schools for them to choose from.

Spearfisher reports

One of the spearfishers has reported seeing many big slimy mackerel with slash marks and missing bits, although he didn't see any of the toothy predators.

The bull sharks also look like being a similar problem to last season.

Brett at Ballina Bait and Tackle says mahimahi have been taken around the Ballina FAD along with snapper on the 32- and 42-fathom reefs.

Most of the Richmond flathead have come from the stretch from Pimlico to Wardell but there are patches of nice ones around the CBD, he says.

Wardell to Broadwater has been the focus for bream and schools of marauding GTs.

Whiting and crabs should improve this weekend on the bigger tides, with plenty of run available all day.

Tarwhine and bream have been on the bite from most beaches and if you can catch your own beach worms, you'll get some good whiting and dart.

White spot threatens

THE white spot virus that first showed in the Logan River on the northern Gold Coast late last year looks like it has escaped into the wild.

The disease has been confirmed in seven prawn farms on the Logan River, where Biosecurity Queensland has treated affected ponds with chlorine and is preparing for decontamination that is expected to take several months.

Wild-caught prawns near the mouth of the Logan caught earlier this month showed no positive tests but as the recreational prawn season hits full swing, it looks like the sightings are starting to snowball.

This is the time of year Queenslanders using cast nets can net large volumes of banana and eastern school prawns in their local waterways.

Movement restrictions on yabbies, prawns, crabs and worms apply to the Logan but it looks like this might just be locking the stable after the horse has bolted.

White spot decimates crustacean populations but humans can eat affected prawns without experiencing ill-effects.

At this stage it looks like imported farmed prawns that were used as bait are responsible for this contamination.

The lucrative prawn farming industry has been warning anglers for years about using raw imported farmed prawns as bait but to no avail.

What effect this will have on wild stocks remains to be seen and how far or fast the virus will spread is anyone's guess.