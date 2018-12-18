'Heatwave conditions': Temperatures to nudge 40C

It's going to be hot, hot, hot.

Erin Smith

THE Bureau of Meteorology has warned of "heatwave conditions" in some parts of the Northern Rivers this week.

According to the bureau's latest weather forecast for the region, "increasingly warm air from central Australia" is moving into NSW, leading to "heatwave conditions".

It means we could see temperatures nudging the 40C mark in Lismore and Casino by mid-week.

Lismore's top will reach 31C tomorrow, but on Thursday it will hit 35C and on Friday it will be 36C, while Casino will see temperature over 38C.

Even our coastal towns will feel the heat.

Ballina is forecast to reach 33C on Friday, with Byron Bay tipped to hit 32C and Evans Head will get to 35C.

The Northern Rivers can also expect to see some thunderstorm activity heading into the weekend.

Temperatures will cool off slighting on Sunday - Lismore will reach 25C.