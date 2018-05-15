Heated debate as council decides future of Kyogle rally

AFTER a long and contentious debate, Kyogle councillors last night voted in favour of the Borders Ranges Rally, to be held on July 14 and 15.

For more than an hour, councillors went through each recommendation set in the agenda with a fine-tooth comb, discussing and disputing aspects to eventually come to a result.

Clerk of Course of the Borders Ranges Rally, Stephen Davies, said they were thrilled with the result.

"We're very happy about the decision, it has vindicated all the work we have done with our surveys, it's vindicated the council's surveys and it makes a whole lot of sense,” he said.

At times the debate turned nasty as members of the gallery began to heckle and councillors took personal shots at one another.

The most vocal councillor at last night's meeting was Maggie May, who made her opposition to the event clear prior to the meeting.

Cr May said while she was for recommendations one and three - that council receives and notes the report from proposed 2018 Border Ranges Rally and the endorsement of the 2018 Yowie Country Rally - she was completely against items two and four - the endorsement of the event on July 14 and 15 and for council to provide principal support for the future.

"I believe only these motions (one and three) are the only ones with enough validity,” Cr May said.

Despite her opposition, councillors voted in favour of the rally, seven to two, as they felt it would have economic benefits to the local government area and the results of both the council and organisers' surveys outlined clearly the community was in favour of the event.

Councillor Janet Wilson was the other who had voted against it, but said her opposition was purely due to "a policy gap or vacuum”.

"I am a bit over this constant debate, the reason we are doing it is because council has failed to come up with a policy for motorsport events,” she said.

"Therefore, I am foreshadowing a motion, it is around the idea of trying to get some evidence into our discussion.”

Cr Wilson's motion was to seek proponents from reputable research schools to complete an examination on the benefits of such events to provide stronger evidence for future decisions.

Mayor Danielle Mulholland said this would be of great benefit in informing the council's future motorsports endeavours.

"I think that holding a workshop and employing somebody to provide an evidence base for future events is a step forward,” she said.

Mr Davies said now that they had council approval, it was time to step up event preparations.

"All the work we have done up to this point we can now start getting out there to our competitors and stakeholders,” he said.

Over the next two months event organisers will be working closely with residents directly affect by the rally.

"Anybody that needs to get out at a particular time just has to contact us, they have phone numbers that they can ring,” Mr Davies said.

"It's just a matter of giving prior warning, particularly for people in essential services like nurses, they will get to their shifts, they will know when they are working, they can contact us and we will make arrangements to get them out.

"People not in essential services but whom suddenly find a need to go somewhere for whatever reason, they just need to contact us and when there is a break in the event we can escort them out.”

However, even with the majority of support from councillors this time round, Mr Davies said he believed they would be back in the council chambers in two years' time.

Cr Mulholland hopes now the decision has been made that the community will get behind the event.

"I really do think that no matter what your decision in terms of the rally we need to move forward,” she said.

"We need to come together as a community and support events, even if you don't necessarily support them yourself personally.”