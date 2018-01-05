Heat wave conditions set to hit Northern Rivers

COMMUNITY groups are warning people to be prepared this weekend as the mercury is set to hit the thirties on the Northern Rivers.

Both Surf Life Saving NSW and NSW Rural Fire Service have sent out media releases providing information regarding the heat.

Surf Life Saving NSW encourages people to enjoy and cool off at the beaches but to stay hydrated, especially in the worst heat of the day and don't forget the sunscreen and a hat.

"It's been a challenging start to summer on our beaches with at least 10 drownings since the beginning of December,” Surf Life Saving NSW CEO, Steven Pearce said.

"Lifesavers and lifeguards are out in force but we need the public to take some responsibility for their own safety, and sadly the tragic incidents we have witnessed through December and early January are a tragic reminder of the power of the ocean.”

Beach Safety Tips

Always swim between the red and yellow patrol flags, for your nearest patrolled beach check the BeachSafe app or website

Read the safety signs for information about the beach and ask a lifesaver or lifeguard for safety information

Always swim with someone else so you can look out for each other, and always supervise children around the water

Never swim under the influence of alcohol or drugs

If you need help in the water, stay calm and attract attention by raising one arm

In an emergency, dial Triple Zero Police

Don't forget to be sun safe by remembering to: Slip on some protective clothing, Slop on some sunscreen, Slap on a hat, Slide on a pair of sunglasses, Seek some shade and Sip on lots of water to stay hydrated.

NSW RFS Commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons said very hot conditions are forecast and there is the potential for wide areas of elevated fire danger.

"Over the weekend, forecasts are indicating wide areas of very hot conditions,” Commissioner Fitzsimmons said.

"We will be monitoring these conditions very closely, especially any changes in wind.

"Our advice is simple - monitor conditions, know the fire danger for your area, and know what you will do if there is a fire.”

If you see an unattended fire call Triple Zero (000) immediately.

Visit www.rfs.nsw.gov.au for bush fire information and how to prepare for this bush fire season.

Commissioner Fitzsimmons also urged residents to make or update their bush fire survival plan, with a simple guide at www.myfireplan.com.au

Highest temperature predictions

Lismore - Sat 31, Sun 33

Ballina - Sat 29, Sun 31

Byron Bay - Sat 29, Sun 30

Evans Head - Sat 30, Sun 31