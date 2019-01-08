Heartfelt tribute to Lismore's 'lovable larrikin'

THE Lismore City SES has released a statement after the devastating death of one of their most-loved members, Lindsay Matterson:

"It is with a sad heart and fond memories that we acknowledge the passing of well-known character Lindsay Matterson, of the Lismore City SES Unit, on December 27, 2018, following a recent battle with cancer.

"Lindsay was a member of NSW SES for over 45 years, joining in January 1972.

"Among his many roles, he served as Unit Controller for a number of years and built the membership of the Lismore SES unit from six to over 50 volunteers.

"In 2008 Lindsay was awarded the Emergency Services Medal.

"He also holds the National Medal (with three clasps), 40 year NSW SES long service medal and a Commissioners Unit Citation for outstanding efforts during the March 2017 flood event.

"Lindsay was well respected in the Lismore community and within the NSW SES.

"He was a true gentleman and a dedicated volunteer who selflessly gave up his time for others.

"Lindsay had a strong commitment to his community.

"He provided a wealth of information which helped keep the Lismore community safe in many a storm, flood or severe weather.

"Lindsay was a lovable larrikin who will be missed by many.”

A private funeral was held in keeping with Lindsay's wishes.

A memorial service will be held to celebrate the life of Lindsay Matterson at St Andrew's Anglican Cathedral, Zadoc Street Lismore on January 23 at 2pm