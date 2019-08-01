Heartbreaking stories behind the biggest music hits

REMEMBERED: Archival footage and personal testimonials present an intimate portrait of the life and career of British singer songwriter Amy Winehouse in the 2015 film Amy.

REMEMBERED: Archival footage and personal testimonials present an intimate portrait of the life and career of British singer songwriter Amy Winehouse in the 2015 film Amy. Contributed.

THE first Music Film Festival will bring a series of the most iconic music feature films from the past 40 years.

Combining a variety of musical and cinematic genres, but all united in the myriad of emotion and life that music brings.

With special events hosted across the country, the festival's opening today will screen the Australian premiere of the brand new, stunning 4K restoration of The Doors: The Final Cut (MA15+), supervised by Oliver Stone and brought to life with a newly remastered soundtrack.

This film is a psychedelic and powerful musical portrait that brilliantly captures the furious energy of the 1960s and the myth of The Doors' iconic frontman, Jim Morrison.

Hot off the heels from its screenings at SXSW and Sydney Film Festival, the festival will close with the screening of The Chills: The Triumph & Tragedy Of Martin Phillipps, a documentary that journeys to the heart of one of New Zealand music's most genius and beloved bands.

Told through their eccentric bandleader and his personal struggles, as well as bracing archive footage of the glory years, it's a revitalising, honest and inspiring tribute to a great band.

Other films in the line up are the 2015 doco Amy, about the life of Amy Winehouse, and the 2019 film Asbury Park: Riot, Redemption, Rock'n'roll, a documentary outlining the story of a town once troubled by social tensions that makes a powerful comeback and reunites community through music, featuring Bruce Springsteen, Steven Van Zandt.

Also in the line up are Gurrumul, Once, Searching for Sugarman, 20,000 Days on Earth, Supersonic, Eric Clapton : A Life in 12 Bars, The Beatles : Eight Days a Week, Saturday Night Fever, Control The Last Waltz, Sid & Nancy, and Joni 75: A Birthday Celebration.