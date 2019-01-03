Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Discovery Coast Moped Hire and Tours Paul Becke.
Discovery Coast Moped Hire and Tours Paul Becke.
Business

Heartbreaking reason this man is selling his business

Noor Gillani
by
3rd Jan 2019 1:48 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

PAUL Becke first fell in love with Agnes Water during a 2014 trip around Australia.

About three years later he relocated to build a life there.

Three months after that he started Discovery Coast Moped Hire and Tours.

Mr Becke said the scooter hire business had thrived ever since.

"It was for backpackers and so forth, to avail some transportation for them to get around town," Mr Becke said.

"We had a look and thought 'What could we possibly do to seek self employment in the tourism industry?'.

"We thought 'What doesn't the town have at the moment that we could establish?'."

Now after offering his services to hordes of happy tourists, his health issues have prompted him to make an important choice.

Mr Becke is selling the business to continue his cross-country travels, before he has critical heart surgery.

"I'm currently on a waiting list and they're not really 100 per cent sure how successful it's going to be," Mr Becke said.

"They said it was probably going to be between 18 months and two years and this is why I've decided to go and continue the travels, just in case in the event of going into the surgery there is complications and I don't come out," he said.

"At least I will have ticked something off my bucket list."

He said the business has six 50cc motor scooters and has clear potential for growth and he was sad to put it on the market in October.

"99 per cent of the business is tourists, visitors from Brisbane, Rockhampton, Bundaberg, Gladstone, Tannum Sands - we get people from all over the country," Mr Becke said.

"I've never ever had a client come back disappointed, they come back with smiles like Cheshire cats."

The business will remain operational until sold and has an asking price of $30,000-$35,000.

business
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    This tiny creature has a special, stinging, skill

    premium_icon This tiny creature has a special, stinging, skill

    Environment THEY could be straight out of a fantasy tale, but they'll be commonly spotted along the coast.

    Used syringe dumped at reverse vending machine

    premium_icon Used syringe dumped at reverse vending machine

    Environment There may be no other option but to close down this facility

    Toto was cool in the 80s, and they're still cool now

    premium_icon Toto was cool in the 80s, and they're still cool now

    Music Exclusive interview: "We never expected it to be this great"

    Baby girl suffers burns after shower accident

    Baby girl suffers burns after shower accident

    News It is understood the girl's older sibling turned off the cold water

    Local Partners